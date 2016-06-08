Kitchen Guy - Greek Shrimp Appetizer

Ingredients:

18 raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1/3 cup each red and green bell peppers, julienned

½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste

1 Tbsp dried oregano, crushed

Fresh oregano leaves, roughly chopped

1 cup tomato sauce

6 oz Feta cheese, crumbled

2 Tbsp ouzo or vodka*

¼ cup olive oil

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan until shimmering. Add onions, bell peppers and olives and simmer until

vegetables begin to soften. Add chopped tomatoes and continue to simmer, adding crushed red pepper

flakes and dried oregano.

After the tomatoes begin to break down, add the tomato sauce and continue simmering until mixture

begins to thicken. Add crumbled Feta cheese and ouzo or vodka. Continue to simmer for about another

minute.

Spoon the mixture into serving dishes and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Top each with 3 raw shrimp.

Place under the broiler until the shrimp are cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Top with chopped fresh oregano leaves and serve.

*If you do not want to use alcohol, you may substitute crushed fennel seed.

