Project Connecting Four Counties Through Hiking Trails in Works

Cave City, KY (WNKY-TV) - Trails connecting four surrounding counties could soon be coming to the area. Community members and those involved with the Cave Country Trails Project met Tuesday to discuss input about the planning process and maps of the proposed trails. It's a project that's been in the works since 2015 and will connect Hart, Edmonson, Barren and Warren counties with nature hiking trails. The project will take decades to be completed. Those involved say this is beneficial to the economy in all the counties.

"Some of those benefits are to provide healthy places for people to get out door recreation, people locally. Also to attract people who are passing through the area to stop and stay a little longer," says Helen Siewers the Cave Country Trails Project Director.