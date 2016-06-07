House Fire Leads to Arrest for Drug Related Charges

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A Bowling Green man is in custody after a house fire leads to police finding drugs in the home. Seven Bowling Green Fire Department crews responded to 121 Devin Close Court around 12:30 for a home that had smoke and flames coming through the roof. Upon arrival crews quickly put out the blaze. Bowling Green Police responded to the residence to serve an outstanding warrant on the home's owner, 36-year-old Timothy Pedigo. Police had the warrant since June 4th and were searching for Pedigo after a stalking incident on Stonehenge led to the victim telling police about illegal drug use in Pedigo's home. In the home police found cocaine and several drug paraphernalia items that contained drug residue. Pedigo is already facing charges for two other drug-related cases. He's currently in the Warren County Jail facing more charges for possession of controlled substances. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.