Local Shelter Shut Down on Animal Cruelty Charges

Bee Springs, KY (WNKY-TV) - "Apparently someone had called and said they thought at least one of the animals was dead," says Leah Lawrence the Adoption Center Manager for the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.

On Friday, Kentucky State Police responded to an animal cruelty call at the Edmonson County Animal Shelter in Bee Springs. Upon arrival, police found 3 dead cats, one dead dog and 64 animals living in what they call 'extremely poor living conditions.'

"There's standing water, standing urine everywhere, just the smell is overwhelming," says Lawrence.

This isn't the first time the shelter has been under scrutiny.

"It was reported last year about the one dirty cage and it was in bad condition. The owners and I talked about that and it was a situation that could have been fixed, resolved and not happen again, but in the mean time we have received a couple of other complaints," says Wil Cannon the Judge Executive of Edmonson County.

Now all the animals have since been relocated to Bowling Green, Glasgow and Owensboro. Here in Bowling Green, the humane society tells us the condition of the animals was just as bad as the shelter itself.



"Most of them were covered head to toe in feces, some of the dogs you could see up to their ankles where they'd just been wading in their own excrement. Some of them had sores on the pads of their feet from urine scalding from standing in their own urine for so long," says Lawrence.

While they believe all the dogs will eventually be able to be adopted, some have a long, costly road to recovery.

"12 of the dogs we pulled have tested positive for either tick born diseases or heart worms those are expensive time consuming things to treat," says Lawrence.

Applications are flying in for these furry little rescues and thankfully to some micro chips, some of the dogs have been reunited with their owners.

"Five of the dogs we have here did have micro chips, we've been successful in matching some of those up," says Lawrence.

The now closed shelter had contracts with Edmonson County for about 8 years. The county would pay the facility $30,000 a year to capture, take care and eventually adopt stray animals. Edmonson County Officials say they knew of complaints in the past, but thought they were fixed.

"We tried to correct the problem, but apparently it wasn't corrected all the way," says Judge Executive Cannon.

The shelter's operator, 50-year-old Kimberly Carroll of Bee Springs, was cited and charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree. The investigation is still being conducted by KSP. Edmonson County will decide what to do about their stray animals at next Monday's fiscal court meeting.