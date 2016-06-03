WKU Presidential Search Begins

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The search is on for a new Western Kentucky University President. On Friday, the seven members of the presidential search committee and Isaacson Miller associates, a group that searches for and recruits leadership roles, met for their first official meeting. The first step of the group is to create a profile that includes input from students, faculty, staff and other university stakeholders that was collected or will be collected from future open forums. The search will take months, numerous meetings and a narrowing down process of candidates. The final decision will be made by the 11 member WKU Board of Regents. While the candidates will not be made public during the search, those involved encourage the community they will choose the best leader for WKU's future.

"It takes a unique set of skills and a unique person to be an effective leader in a time of historic change in higher education," says Phillip Bale the Chairman of the Presidential Search Committee.

The search committee members plan to have the final list of 3 to 5 candidates submitted to the Board of Regents by December 1, 2016.