Warren County Mosquito Spraying in Full Gear

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Mosquito season is in full gear here in South Central Kentucky. Since the beginning of April, city workers with the road department have started receiving calls about spraying for mosquitoes.

"We started spraying about May 1st. We try to spray two to three times a week," says Jerry Young the Warren County Road Supervisor.

Workers start around dusk hitting areas all over Warren County.

"We try to spray about an 8 hour shift if we can," says Young.

It is a request only spraying, and so far the calls have been manageable for the workers; averaging about 30 to 40 calls a night. The season can last well into October, and since the spray isn't cheap, funding can be an issue, especially since the spray needed for the Zika Virus carrying mosquito is costly.

"I think it's almost $10,000 a drum and we've asked for help. I don't know if we've gotten any help on it or not yet, the County Judge has asked for help to pay for it," says Young.

Workers say they don't monitor or test for West Nile or the Zika Virus, they leave that up to the health department.

"We just kind of follow their guidelines and do what the health department recommends for us to do," says Young.

And since these types of viruses and diseases are known to be carried by the summer pests, experts recommend always protecting yourself when you're outside by wearing bug spray, long sleeves and pants. Another way to eliminate the problem is to get rid of all standing water on your property.

To schedule a spray on your property call: 270-393-3535.

