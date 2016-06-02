Man in Custody After Breaking into Cars and Running from Police - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Man in Custody After Breaking into Cars and Running from Police

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from police after breaking into vehicles. Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to Blue Level Providence Road around 4 AM June 1st in reports of vehicles being broken into. Police located 25-year-old David Cherry in a stolen car a few hundred yards away. Cherry attempted to flee from officers on foot, but was located and apprehended. He's facing numerous charges including possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, attempted theft of a vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and evading police. 

