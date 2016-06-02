Woman Arrested for DUI While Attempting to Pick Child Up From School

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green woman is in custody after allegedly driving under the influence to pick up her child from school. Around noon on June 1st Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to Rockfield Elementary School after reports of a possible intoxicated driver. Police arrested 43-year-old Dena Thomas for being under the influence of narcotics. Thomas was attempting to pick up her child from the school and had a 2-year-old in the vehicle with her. The kids have been turned over to a family member. Thomas is in the Warren County Jail on a $1,500 bond.