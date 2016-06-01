Underprivileged Kids Get Free Book Every Month

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The United Way and Wendy's teamed up to give area kids a new book every month. It's part of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Program where underprivileged kids get a book mailed directly to their home monthly for free. The donation from Wendy's helps all children enrolled at Wee Care Nursery get books until they reach age 5. Those involved say it's a great way to encourage reading at a young age.

"This way a book arrives every month and it provides the opportunity for a parent to interact with their child and teach them the importance of reading and to enjoy reading," says Bayne Million the Vice President of Wendy's Bowling Green.