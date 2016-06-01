Kitchen Guy - Salmon Fillets with Almonds and Strawberries

Ingredients:

Salmon Fillets with Almonds and Strawberries

4 salmon fillets, skin on, about 6-7 oz each

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/2 cup strawberries, chopped, plus additional for garnish

1/2 cup dry red wine

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 medium shallot, diced

1 stick unsalted butter, cubed

2 Tbsp cream

vegetable oil

Preheat oven to 350. Pour almonds into a wide dish.

Chop strawberries and set aside. Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add red wine, red wine vinegar, and diced shallot. Cook until liquid is reduced by half - to about 1/4 cup. Add the cream, followed by the cubed butter and continue cooking, stirring until the butter is fully melted and incorporated.

Take the sauce off the heat and keep warm.

In a medium skillet, add a film of oil. Salt and pepper the fish. Dip the salmon fillets into the almonds and coat well. When the oil shimmers, add the salmon, almond-coated side down and cook until the almonds are golden. Turn the fillets, skin side down, and place in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes until cooked to your liking.

Add the chopped strawberries to the sauce and mix well. Place the salmon on a plate and top with the strawberry sauce.

