Free Summer Lunch Program Kicks Off in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - School may be out for the summer, but free lunches don't have to end for your kids. The Bowling Green Independent School District will conduct its annual summer lunch program at four locations around the city. This year workers are even traveling to a few areas each day to deliver nutritious lunches to kids. Workers say everyone under 18 gets a free lunch, but they do choose areas that are at a certain poverty level. It's funded by the Federal Government, and those involved say it's the right thing to do for all kids.



"Some of our kids, the only meals they get are at school and the summer time gives them a long break so we just try to provide as many meals as possible to the kids," says Kim Simpson, the Food Services Director for Bowling Green Independent Schools.

The program runs Monday through Friday until July 29th.

Here is a complete list of locations and times:



Dishman McGinnis Elementary School, 375 Glen Lily Road, 270-746-2253

Parker Bennett Curry Elementary, 165 Webb Drive, 270-746-2273

BGISD Professional Development and Learning Center (former Dishman McGinnis Building), 503 Old Morgantown Road, 270-746-2326

ext. 2594

TC Cherry Elementary, 1001 Liberty Ave, 270-746-2233

Breakfast 7:30-8:30am (Dishman McGinnis & Parker Bennett Curry)

Lunch at Parker Bennett Curry Elementary 11:00am—1:00pm

Lunch at PDLC (Former Dishman McGinnis) 11:30am—12:30pm

Lunch at TC Cherry Elementary 11:30am—12:30pm

Lunch at Dishman McGinnis Elementary 11:30am—12:30pm