Survey Reveals Principal's Frustration with Misunderstanding Bullying

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A survey by the Kentucky Center for School Safety shows that 72.5 percent of Kentucky school principals are frustrated with parents misunderstanding what bullying is. The results show that of the 625 principals across the state that responded, over 70 percent of them are frustrated with people misconstruing bullying from normal conflict between students. We talked with officials with Warren County Schools, who agree this survey holds true. They do say, however, that no matter how small an instance of bullying, they take it very seriously.


"As long as we are aware of it. I encourage parents to contact the school, to contact us here at central office and as long as we're aware of it we will be glad to assist, because we want all kids to come to school and feel safe," says Todd Hazel the Director of Student Services for Warren County Schools. 

