Dozens Pay Tribute to Fallen Service Men and Women

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Counties all over Southern Kentucky took part in Memorial Day ceremonies Monday. The American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green had a ceremony that included patriotic music, a special guest speaker and a 21 gun salute. The event wrapped up with socializing and a lunch. The Veterans in attendance tell WNKY it's a bittersweet day.



"All it does is bring back memories to me that I don't particularly care for, but I feel it's my patriotic duty to let everyone see me that there is still one living and going through the whole thing. I am an American. Above all I am an American and if I was called I'd go again today," says Charles E. Adams Sr. a WWII Veteran.

Danny Young, a Vietnam Veteran says, "every time. If I don't cry it's great, but I do. I get very emotional especially the MIA's because I know the suffering and turmoil those people went through."