Kentucky Re-canvass Results Released

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The results for the re-canvass of the May 17 Democratic Primary in Kentucky are in and the final result did not change. Bernie Sanders requested a re-canvass of the votes due to the small margin between he and Hillary Clinton in the primary. All 120 counties participated in the re-canvass on Thursday and a 13 vote difference was found due to a discrepancy in absentee ballot totals in two counties. The results are still however in favor of Clinton. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes will certify the vote totals in a special State Board of Elections meeting on May 31st.