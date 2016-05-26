23 Rescued in Horse Cave Flood

Around 2:30 pm, Kentucky State Police received a call that 19 students from Clemson University and 4 tour guides were trapped by flood waters inside the Hidden River Cave in Horse Cave, Kentucky.

The cavers were stranded in an area of the cave that had a higher ceiling called "The Attic". The thunderstorms in the South Central Kentucky area cause water in the cave to rise.

According to Kentucky State Police, at around 3 pm, two Horse Cave Police Officers went into the cave in an attempt to try and make contact with the stranded cavers. That's when they met four of the individuals coming out.

Other emergency responders arrived on the scene to assist. Approximately an hour and a half later, everyone had been safely escorted out of the cave without injury.