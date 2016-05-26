3 Arrested for Felonies During Traffic Stop

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Three people are in custody at the Warren County Jail after a traffic stop leads to felony charges. Kentucky State Police stopped a 2016 Chrysler car operated by 23-year-old Daniel Scott of Louisville on I-65 around 8 PM Wednesday for speeding at 95 mph. The smell of narcotics was detected by the troopers canine. During the search a loaded handgun was located that had the serial number defaced. There were also two baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Here are the charges the three individuals face:
23-year-old Daniel Scott:
- Possession of Defaced Firearm
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Less than 2 grams Methamphetamine)
- Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit
- Reckless Driving
- Operating on Suspended Operators License
26-year-old Shannon Rowe of Louisville:
- Possession of Defaced Firearm
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Less than 2 grams Methamphetamine)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
36-year-old Russell Grover of Louisville:
- Possession of Defaced Firearm
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Less than 2 grams Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Giving Officer False Name or Address