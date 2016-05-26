3 Arrested for Felonies During Traffic Stop

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Three people are in custody at the Warren County Jail after a traffic stop leads to felony charges. Kentucky State Police stopped a 2016 Chrysler car operated by 23-year-old Daniel Scott of Louisville on I-65 around 8 PM Wednesday for speeding at 95 mph. The smell of narcotics was detected by the troopers canine. During the search a loaded handgun was located that had the serial number defaced. There were also two baggies of suspected methamphetamine.

Here are the charges the three individuals face:

23-year-old Daniel Scott:

Possession of Defaced Firearm

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Less than 2 grams Methamphetamine)

Speeding 25 MPH Over Limit

Reckless Driving

Operating on Suspended Operators License

26-year-old Shannon Rowe of Louisville:

Possession of Defaced Firearm

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Less than 2 grams Methamphetamine)

Tampering With Physical Evidence

36-year-old Russell Grover of Louisville: