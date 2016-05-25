Re-Canvass for Kentucky Democratic Primary Set for Thursday

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) After close Democratic Primary results here in Kentucky, Candidate Bernie Sanders has requested a re-canvass effort that begins Thursday. Less than 2,000 votes separated Hillary Clinton from Bernie Sanders in the May 17th Primary in Kentucky, now Sanders has requested a

re-canvass rather than a recount. The reason simply comes down to money. In a re-canvass the state pays for the manual recount of absentee ballots and all other vote counts from the primary. In a recount, the campaign party has to pay for the recounting of all the votes. Another difference, a re-canvass is done by the county clerks. In a recount it's done at the state level. All 120 counties will participate in the re-canvass. Lynette Yates, the Warren County Clerk, says re-canvasses are common, but they hardly ever turn out with different results.

"If there is a difference there would have to be a recount as well to verify the re-canvass," says Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates.

The re-canvass starts at 9 AM and Yates says we should know of any result changes by the end of Thursday.

