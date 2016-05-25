New Partnership Bringing Cancer Care Close to Home

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A new partnership is bringing cancer care closer to home. The Medical Center announced Wednesday it's now part of the UK Markey Cancer Center. Area residents can now receive the same care from specialty physicians and advanced technology all while staying close to home.

Sarah Moore, Executive VP with the Medical Center says, "with this affiliation patients will have access to a lot of clinical trials a lot of research

options."

Timothy Mullett, Medical Director UK Markey Cancer Center says, "we want patients in Kentucky to know that they have options and that they have great connections that have been made for them, that allow us to keep those patients in Kentucky so they can be closer to their family and still get all the

advanced care of a national cancer institute."