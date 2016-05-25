Franklin Man Arrested for Seriously Injuring Another with Car

Franklin, KY (WNKY-TV) One Franklin man was flown to the hospital and another is in custody after backing over a man with his car. Franklin Police responded to the incident on Pepper Street around 5 PM Tuesday. 25-year-old Jeremy Stafford allegedly ran over 28-year-old Chester York at a high rate of speed with his car after an argument according to police. York was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for serious injuries police say. Stafford is in the Simpson County Jail on a $50,000 bond facing numerous charges for assault, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.