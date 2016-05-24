Free Pizza for All!

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Hundreds of Bowling Green residents scored free pizza Tuesday as part of Blaze Pizza's opening day. The event goes until 9 PM. Workers tell us out of their 13 stores opened in the past year and a half, Bowling Green saw the most pizzas sold and largest opening day for the chain. At times, lines wrapped around the building and workers say they plan on giving away more than 1,200 pizzas. The workers can turn out as many as 120 pizza per hour. Blaze employees wanted to cause a scene, and they succeeded.



Mike Niznik, manager of Blaze Pizza says, "we want to cause a scene, that's it for us. We want to make sure that people get to try Blaze Pizza because when you try it and get it for free, you're going to come back again."

