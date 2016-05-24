Local Business Raising Funds for Sick Children

Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) A local business is raising money for a non-profit charity that helps sick children and their families. Houchens Industries kicked of their 5th annual Mobile Program to benefit Center for Courageous Kids at a breakfast gathering Tuesday. It's an all expenses paid medical camp for kids with illnesses and their families with the goal of prescribing fun. Stores throughout Warren and the surrounding counties will participate to raise funds for CCK.

This years goal is to raise $50,000. You can help donate by visiting a Houchens Industries store through June 26th and purchasing a mobile for a dollar. One family tells us it helps them feel normal and those with Houchens say they can't not help this great cause.

Elizabeth Chapman with Center for Courageous Kids says, "every penny that we raise goes directly towards programming for the kids. We can't do it with out our community support and partners like Houchens Industries take big steps in helping us get funding for camp as well as raise awareness."

"It gives the family the opportunity to kind of forget everything else that you deal with on a daily basis, because everyone else is doing it, you feel normal, your kid feels normal," says Wes Kerr the father of 7-year-old girl with diabetes.



"I have children who are currently healthy and happy and when you see families who've been touched by critical illness or physical disability you can't help but empathize with them and want to help," says Brandon Jones the Houchens Industries Marketing Coordinator: