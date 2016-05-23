Click it or Ticket Kicks Off Statewide - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Click it or Ticket Kicks Off Statewide

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A statewide Click it or Ticket campaign kicked off Monday. Kentucky State Police across the state are cracking down on people not wearing their seat belts while driving. Grant funding allows the department to have extra officers out on patrol looking for violators. This click it or ticket campaign wraps up June 5th.

"Our goal in this is just to encourage people to wear their seat belts, statistics show that seat belts save lives. Years of experience working accidents, personally, has proved that seat belts save lives. We just hope that by enforcing this that it raises awareness for those folks that don't get in the habit of wearing them or just need an extra little bump and we just want to encourage everyone to start wearing their seat belts," says Kentucky State Police Trooper B.J. Eaton.

