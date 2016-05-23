Local Water Park Opens for the Summer

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Schools out so it's time to hit the pools. Some local water bugs spent the day at the Russel Sims Aquatic Center for the opening day of the water park on Monday. Kids and adults were splashing in the shallows, slipping down the water slides and soaking up the sun. This year the water park has expanded their hours and added some new features to splash around in.

"We added a couple of things in spray land last year, which is the sprinkler area for small children, which is pretty beneficial because we don't always have the older kids we have a lot of toddlers that come out here and they get to run and play in the sprinklers with out parents having to worry about them in the big water," says Tori Pinerola, Manager at Russell Sims Aquatic Center.

Link for prices and hours: http://www2.bgky.org/bgpr/aquatics/index.php