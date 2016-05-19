104-Year-Old Woman Raising Funds to Live Life in Her Home

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A local family is trying to raise funds to help a 104-year-old woman stay in her Bowling Green home.104-year-old Audrey Roberts has lived in the home that used to belong to her in-laws since 1970, it's also the home she's lived in since her husband's passing many years ago.

Roberts has paid caregivers who look after her at all times, which over the years has exhausted all her life savings. The caregivers have taken it upon themselves to pay for her groceries and take a dollar an hour pay cut in the hopes of keeping Audrey home. Roberts has also resorted to selling her furniture.

The LaPointe family, friends of Roberts for more than 25 years, have created a Go Fund Me account trying to raise $100,000 to keep Audrey at home for her final days. The account has raised more than $20,000 in just a week and a half and has people from all over the country donating to her cause. Roberts tells us it's humbling and she's so grateful for the generosity of strangers.

"I know I don't have much longer and I don't want to have it, I want to go on but I don't want to go no where else as long as I live. I want everybody to know I appreciate it and thank them from the bottom of my heart, I wish I could see each one and thank them," says Audrey Roberts.

GoFundMe account link: https://www.gofundme.com/keepaudreyhome