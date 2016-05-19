Graves Gilbert Clinic Opens New Facility - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Graves Gilbert Clinic Opens New Facility

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Graves Gilbert Clinic Family Care Center is officially open in Bowling Green. It's a project that's been in the works for over 5 years. More than a hundred community members gathered for the ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. The new facility off Nashville Road provides numerous services, including walk-in care and internal medicine all located in a more convenient location.

"I think all of our campuses are very well equipped however this is a more family friendly environment, our goal is to have everything your family needs in this area," says Kristy Weaver the Practice Manager for Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.