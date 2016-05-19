Graves Gilbert Clinic Opens New Facility

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Graves Gilbert Clinic Family Care Center is officially open in Bowling Green. It's a project that's been in the works for over 5 years. More than a hundred community members gathered for the ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. The new facility off Nashville Road provides numerous services, including walk-in care and internal medicine all located in a more convenient location.

"I think all of our campuses are very well equipped however this is a more family friendly environment, our goal is to have everything your family needs in this area," says Kristy Weaver the Practice Manager for Graves Gilbert Clinic.