Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Holds Awards Ceremony

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A few community stakeholders were honored Thursday at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce's Excellence Awards Ceremony. It's part of small business appreciation week to give awards for those who have a large impact on the community and small businesses. Shannon Vitale won the 2016 Athena award recognizing her for her accomplishments. David Paschall took home the 2016 Small Business Person of the Year award for his business, Batteries Plus Bulbs.

"It's just an outstanding group of women leaders in the community and it's an honor to be included with that group," says Shannon Vitale, Founding Member of Women's Fund.

"So humbling and amazing that I would even be considered, much less chosen so it's very, very special," says David Paschall, Owner Batteries Plus Bulbs.