Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Warren County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding a suspect who assaulted a woman after breaking into her home early Wednesday morning. Around 1:40 AM deputies responded to a call that a woman was assaulted after a man broke into her home on Fairview Boiling Springs Road. The man is described as a white male, in his early 20's, with a dark beard and dark clothing. If you have any information contact the Warren County Sheriff's Department at 270-842-1633.