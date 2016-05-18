Bowling Green Man Arrested After Police Stand Off - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Man Arrested After Police Stand Off

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A Bowling Green man is in custody after an assault led to a stand off with police Tuesday night. 50-year-old Robert Woodward was arrested after assaulting two individuals by hitting them in the head with a pistol. Warren County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the residence on Sams Lane around 9 PM, during which Woodward resisted arrested leading to him being tasered by officers. Woodward is in the Warren County Jail on a $10,000 bond facing charges of wanton endangerment, assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

