Glasgow Officers Remember Fallen Police Men and Women

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) Glasgow officers held a memorial service Wednesday to honor the fallen. May 15th is National Law Enforcement Memorial Day. Coinciding with the open house, officers with the Glasgow Police Department and Barren County Sheriff's Department gathered for the ceremony. Police say 6 Kentucky officers lost their lives in the line of duty last year, and it's only fitting to honor those individuals.

"For law enforcement that wall is going to be ongoing because we sacrifice our lives everyday and come to work not knowing what's going to happen by the end of shift," says Chief Guy Howie with the Glasgow Police Department.