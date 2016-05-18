Glasgow Police Hold Open House

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) The Glasgow police department showed off their new building to the public Wednesday. Officers and staff gave tours to people showing off their new police station on Pin Oak Lane. Police say it's a more central location and it's able to house more office space and an up to date evidence room. Officers have been at the new facility since February, but wanted all the finishing touches to be ready before inviting the community.

"We wanted to open it up and let the public see the new facility, we were housed in the old facility for so long and people were so used to that location and building and we kind of wanted to bring them over here and see where we are now and let them see how better the facility is and how much more modern," says Captain Tony Morgan with the Glasgow Police Department.