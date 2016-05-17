New Commercial Airline Coming to Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) For the first time in more than 40 years, a commercial airline will call Bowling Green home. Contour Airlines out of Smyrna, Tennessee will begin chartering flight routes from Bowling Green to Atlanta, Georgia and Destin, Florida in August of this year. The announcement was made Tuesday at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport. A new hub will be added to the airport to allow for T.S.A. screenings. This move could also bring as many as 20 new jobs to the airport. Officials say low cost airfare will benefit both people traveling for business and for leisure.



"On the business side, for the Atlanta routes, the corporate traveler will truly benefit because of the cost savings and the time savings through Atlanta. Of course we're all going to benefit from the Destin flight because we all like to go to Destin at a reasonable cost and keep ourselves from being in a car for 16 hours round trip," says Robert Barnett the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport Manager.