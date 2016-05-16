Hillary Clinton Holds Campaign Rally in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) On the eve of primaries in Kentucky, Hillary Clinton makes a stop in Bowling Green. Hundreds of Clinton supporters gathered at the La Gala Monday morning to hear the former Secretary of State speak about her plans for presidency. She highlighted many hot topic national issues like the economy and health care, but also discussed issues local to Kentucky such as her plans for coal miners and their families. Clinton addressed Trump and his lack of plans to create jobs, which she says is something she's good at.

"I think we know a little bit about how to create jobs, I think my husband did a heck of a job creating jobs back in the 90's, and it is factual that the economy does best when a Democrat is in the White House," says Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.