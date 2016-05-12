Firefighters Spend Hours Knocking Out a Blaze at a Franklin Business

Franklin, KY (WNKY-TV) A blaze at a local business in Franklin, Kentucky on Thursday took hours to control. Around 12:30 Franklin-Simpson firefighters responded to Dixie Discount on Nashville Road and found the building completely engulfed in flames and heavy black smoke. Fire crews from Portland, Tennessee also responded to help aid in controlling the blaze. One witness tells WNKY it was a shocking scene and that the flames coming through the roof were over 40 feet high. It took over 3 hours to control the fire. One employee was working when the fire started, but no one was injured. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. Fire officials say this was a tough fire to fight and it's the largest blaze they've seen in over 5 years.



"It has been a big fire of this magnitude you know for a commercial structure. The last one that we had that was probably close to this was the old hospital fire I believe that was in 2010 that that happened. We requested mutual aid from several departments, city and county neighboring both," says Leslie Goodrum the Fire Chief at Franklin Simpson Fire Rescue.