Car Found Submerged in Drakes Creek

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Warren County Sheriff's department is trying to piece together why a vehicle was found submerged in Drake's Creek Thursday morning. Officials responded to the scene around 8 AM off of Duncan Road after a call about a submerged car. No one was in the car and the vehicle was not reported stolen. Officials are still unsure why the vehicle ended up in the creek.


"The circumstances as to why the vehicle was in the water and the owner are all still under investigation," says Stephen Harmon with the Warren County Sheriff's Department.


