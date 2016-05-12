WKU Students Unveil Jail Garden Project

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) WKU Glasgow students unveiled their Jail Garden project Thursday afternoon. Project Breaking Ground is a sustainable garden located right next to the Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow. The produce from the garden will go to the detention center and local food pantries. The garden will be manned by the students and inmates. The projects coordinator tells us it's all about education.



"This project is all about education, it's not just about providing farm labor, but about having an opportunity to be really thoughtful about your own food choices and also building skills to be able to grow your own food so you're not hungry," says Dr. Nicole Breazeale the coordinator of Project Breaking Ground.