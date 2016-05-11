Kitchen Guy - Thai Crab Cakes

Ingredients:
6 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 tsp Thai or Vietnamese fish sauce
1 lb lump crab meat, shell bits removed
1 Tbsp minced ginger
1 large egg, beaten
1/3 cup plain breadcrumbs
2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
1 Thai bird chili or serrano, finely minced
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
peanut oil for frying
Dipping Sauce:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. sriracha sauce
1 Tbsp. Thai sweet chili sauce
Combine the shrimp and fish sauce and grind to a fine paste in a food processor.
In a large mixing bowl, add the ground shrimp to the crab meat, along with the beaten egg, minced ginger, chopped cilantro, minced chili and the bread crumbs. Mix well until fully combined.
Add the peanut oil to a large saute pan and heat to 350. Salt and pepper the flour in a pie plate.
Make crab cakes by patting about a quarter cup of the crab mixture until they are nicely rounded and about an inch thick. Dredge each side lightly in the flour, shaking off the excess, and fry until golden brown on each side.
Serve with the dipping sauce, made by mixing together the mayonnaise, sriracha and sweet chili sauce. Add a lime wedge for garnish.
Can't find something?
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.