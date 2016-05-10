Search Still on for Missing Fisherman

Lucas, KY (WNKY-TV) After hours of scouring both land and the water of Barren River Lake, the search for 19-year-old David Heard of Alvaton continues. His boat was found unoccupied in the Narrows marina Monday afternoon. Around 1:45 Monday authorities with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife received a call about a boat that was found unoccupied around Skaggs Creek on Barren River Lake.

"The boat was not capsized, the literally drove the boat back into the dock so the boat was in operational order when they found it," says Tracy Shirley the Director of Glasgow Barren County Emergency Management.

Authorities say they learned the boats owner was Mark Heard. His son 19-year-old David Heard of Alvaton was fishing in the area using the boat. Search and rescue crews from multiple counties have been searching both land and water looking for the Heard's missing son. They've been using cadaver dogs, sonar technology to scan the bottoms of the lake and divers.

"We'll utilize divers after the sonar equipment is finished if we find areas that interest us that's when we will put divers in the water so they can search the immediate area," says Captain Brett Zalla with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

So far the two day search has come up empty, but crews will search until dark and continue Wednesday in hopes of finding David Heard. Authorities say these types of missing persons situations bring about the importance of always wearing a life vest when on the water.

"We just want to remind boaters, when they are on the water, whether they are actively engaged in fishing or boating, always wear your life jacket, because you never know when an accident can happen," says Captain Brett Zalla with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Authorities say this is the third search and rescue on the Barren River Lake since January 2015.