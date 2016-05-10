Wife of 'American Sniper' Speaks at Knicely Conference Center

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The wife of an American hero gave a speech on faith, love, war and renewal Tuesday evening in Bowling Green. Taya Kyle, the wife of the late Chris Kyle, the U.S Navy Seal known for his battles in the Iraq War and ultimately his untimely tragic death, gave a speech as part of the Warren County Public Library's monthly program. Kyle spoke about the theme of her book and how she hopes it benefits other military and first responder wives. She also tells us that the main goal of her speeches and book is just to simply help others.

"It's a way also to keep Chris' spirit alive, the things he was working on, it's my continual tribute to him too I think for as long as it lasts and for as much as it does good. I think if it doesn't benefit people I don't want to do it," says Taya Kyle the Author of 'American Wife.'