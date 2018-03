Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A local Elementary school was evacuated for a short period of time due to a bomb threat Monday. Briarwood Elementary received a phone call about a bomb threat at about 3 PM shortly before school was set to dismiss. Students were evacuated and dismissed to their parents at the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex next door to the school. School officials say Bowling Green Police responded, searched the area, and found the threat to not be credible.