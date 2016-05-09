BGPD Searching for Suspect That Vandalized 31 Local Businesses

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Bowling Green Police Department is still searching for the individual who vandalized over 30 area businesses Thursday. Police say the suspect used some sort of BB gun or sling shot device and damaged windows of local businesses such as Waffle House on Russellville Road. They did have one lead but it turned out to not be the person or persons responsible. If you have any information on the incident contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270.393.4244.
Here is the most recent list provided by the Bowling Green Police Department:
Firestone
Wafflehouse
Hardees
1245 Bypass
Campus Pointe Apartments
724 E. 12th
Tarter Realty
Booth Fire and Safety
KY Mirror Plate Glass
128 State Street
628 State Street
700 State Street
Bowling Green Towers
Prices Collision Center
Albert Crush
Elpo
Department of Community Based Services
Caldwell Banker Commercial