BGPD Searching for Suspect That Vandalized 31 Local Businesses

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The Bowling Green Police Department is still searching for the individual who vandalized over 30 area businesses Thursday. Police say the suspect used some sort of BB gun or sling shot device and damaged windows of local businesses such as Waffle House on Russellville Road. They did have one lead but it turned out to not be the person or persons responsible. If you have any information on the incident contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270.393.4244.

Here is the most recent list provided by the Bowling Green Police Department:

Firestone

Wafflehouse

Hardees

1245 Bypass

Campus Pointe Apartments

724 E. 12th

Tarter Realty

Booth Fire and Safety

KY Mirror Plate Glass

128 State Street

628 State Street

700 State Street

Bowling Green Towers

Prices Collision Center

Albert Crush

Elpo

Department of Community Based Services

Caldwell Banker Commercial