Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A Bowling Green man accused of raping a woman appeared in court Monday. 31-year-old Jonathan Londono-Gutierrez allegedly raped a woman back on March 9th. Gutierrez was officially indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of rape and sexual abuse last Wednesday. He's currently being held in the Warren County Jail on a $25,000 bond. His next court date is June 27th.