Dozens Tee Off to Help Local Non-Profit

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Dozens hit the green Monday morning to support a local non-profit. 18 teams of four took part in the 2nd annual Jamie's Shot Golf Scramble at the Bowling Green Country Club. The fundraiser benefits Kids on the Block, a non-profit that travels to schools and businesses putting on performances with puppets about topics like bullying. More than $13,000 was raised to help Kids on the Block keep touring all over Kentucky to spread these valuable lessons.



"Just having people here just reinforces that our program is still very important to the community and I think it's needed now more than ever. Kids are bullied more, child abuse, obesity you know all these topics are so important and we are just hoping that these people who are playing golf can become even more passionate about our program," says Ashley Reynolds, the Executive Director of Kids on the Block.