Over 20 Businesses Vandalized Thursday Night

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Bowling Green Police say over 20 businesses were vandalized Thursday night. Starting around 10 PM police started receiving calls from businesses saying their windows were broken out. Police do not believe a gun was used, rather some sort of projectile weapon like a sling shot or BB gun. They do believe all the incidents are connected and done by the same person or persons. All the businesses involved have been asked by police to look at surveillance video. As of now the only lead they have is a full size truck heading towards campus in an unknown direction. Over 20 reports have been taken at this time.

Here is the most recent list provided by the Bowling Green Police Department:

Firestone

Wafflehouse

Hardees

1245 Bypass

Campus Pointe Apartments

724 E. 12th

Tarter Realty

Booth Fire and Safety

KY Mirror Plate Glass

128 State Street

628 State Street

700 State Street

Bowling Green Towers

Prices Collision Center

Albert Crush

Elpo

Department of Community Based Services

Caldwell Banker Commercial