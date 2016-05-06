Over 20 Businesses Vandalized Thursday Night

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Bowling Green Police say over 20 businesses were vandalized Thursday night. Starting around 10 PM police started receiving calls from businesses saying their windows were broken out. Police do not believe a gun was used, rather some sort of projectile weapon like a sling shot or BB gun. They do believe all the incidents are connected and done by the same person or persons. All the businesses involved have been asked by police to look at surveillance video. As of now the only lead they have is a full size truck heading towards campus in an unknown direction. Over 20 reports have been taken at this time.
Here is the most recent list provided by the Bowling Green Police Department:
Firestone
Wafflehouse
Hardees
1245 Bypass
Campus Pointe Apartments
724 E. 12th
Tarter Realty
Booth Fire and Safety
KY Mirror Plate Glass
128 State Street
628 State Street
700 State Street
Bowling Green Towers
Prices Collision Center
Albert Crush
Elpo
Department of Community Based Services
Caldwell Banker Commercial