Scottsville Man Dies in Allen County Crash - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Scottsville Man Dies in Allen County Crash

Posted: Updated:

Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) A Scottsville man is dead after a vehicle collision on US 31-E Thursday afternoon. 37-year-old Daniel Lunsford of Scottsville was pronounced dead on the scene after his SUV traveling southbound crossed over into northbound traffic on US 31-E near KY 100. 49-year-old Bruce Gregory of Westmoreland, Tennessee was operating a tractor trailer traveling northbound. Gregory tried to swerve to the right, but the rear end of the semi struck Lunsford's SUV. Lunsford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner's Office. Gregory was not injured in the collision. The investigation is still ongoing. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.