Therapy Dog Helps WKU Students Stress Less

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The semester is almost at a close, which means finals and stress. The Western Kentucky University Counseling Center held a meet and greet with their new therapy dog star to help students alleviate some stress. Students got to cuddle and bond with the furry 8 month old pup at the Helm Library Thursday morning. Star is available throughout the year for students at the Counseling and Testing Center. The students tell us it's a great break from hitting the books.

"I feel like animals always de-stress and everything and it's really nice to smile and hang around with a dog," says Freshman student Will Montelli.