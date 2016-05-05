Therapy Dog Helps WKU Students Stress Less - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Therapy Dog Helps WKU Students Stress Less

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) The semester is almost at a close, which means finals and stress. The Western Kentucky University Counseling Center held a meet and greet with their new therapy dog star to help students alleviate some stress. Students got to cuddle and bond with the furry 8 month old pup at the Helm Library Thursday morning. Star is available throughout the year for students at the Counseling and Testing Center. The students tell us it's a great break from hitting the books.

"I feel like animals always de-stress and everything and it's really nice to smile and hang around with a dog," says Freshman student Will Montelli.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.