Tyler Higbee Pleads Not Guilty to Assault

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A former WKU Tight End and now NFL draft pick appeared in court Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man last month outside of a local bar. 24-year-old Tyler Higbee pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault, fleeing and evading police and public intoxication. Higbee allegedly assaulted Nawaf Alsaleh outside of Tidballs on April 10th knocking him unconscious and leaving him in the hospital for 10 days. According to court documents the assault occurred because Alsaleh was hitting on and harassing Higbee's girlfriend. In court the not guilty plea was entered and Higbee will appear back in court on June 17th. Higbee's lawyer, Brian Lowder, says that date could change since Higbee was drafted to the the L.A. Rams and is currently attending a training camp. Worst case scenario, Higbee could be facing up to 10 years in jail for the assault charge. Lowder says he's confident they can work out the best deal possible.

"Well obviously he's facing a serious felony charge and there are some serious penalties that go with those, but we feel confident in that facts as we believe they occurred and I think we will resolve it satisfactory to Tyler," says Attorney Brian Lowder.

The commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron tells WNKY no indictments have been handed down by the Grand Jury since the investigation is still on going. Cohron says we should have that information in the coming weeks.