Bernie Sanders Makes Unscheduled Stop in Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders made an unscheduled appearance at his campaign headquarters here in Bowling Green. From chanting to cheering, Bowling Green Bernie Sanders supporters were ecstatic he came to visit the campaign office on Russellville Road.

The Presidential candidate spoke about his plans for presidency including things like education reform.

"When Wall Street's greed and illegal behavior nearly destroyed our economy, Congress bailed them out. Well right now I think we should impose a tax on Wall Street's speculation. That will bring in more than enough money to make sure colleges and universities are tuition free and we can lower student debt," says Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders.

Environmental reform was another topic, one that hits close to home in Kentucky. Sanders says the Senate is working out a plan to help

those who lose their jobs from the reform get new jobs.

"Which puts $41 billion dollars into helping workers who may lose their jobs as we transform our energy system and also puts money into those communities that are hit hard, so we're not going to leave workers behind," says Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders.

The hot topic of minimum wage was also discussed.

"It's not acceptable to me that we have people in this country working for $7.25 or $8.00 an hour, people can not make it on those wages. We are going to raise the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour," says Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders.

Sanders came to the city fresh off a win in the Indiana primaries. Kentucky's primary is set for May 17th, which he said he's hopeful they will win.

"I believe absolutely with your help that we are going to win here in Kentucky," says Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders.

The impromptu Bowling Green appearance wrapped up with shaking hands and taking selfies.

"He was like 5 feet from me it was so cool," says Ashlea Moses, a Sanders supporter.

"I took a selfie with Jane his wife and kind of a selfie with Bernie and I got to shake his hand and he thanked me for all the volunteer work I do," says Jonathan Taylor, a campaign volunteer for Sanders.

"He's so genuine, he looked me straight in the eye I couldn't believe it," says Kara Williams Glenn, a Sanders supporter.