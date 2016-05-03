Click It or Ticket Campaign Starting in Kentucky

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) If protecting you from harm wasn't reason enough to wear a seat belt, Click it or Ticket time has come again. Police nationwide will be participating in giving out tickets to people not wearing their seat belts. Here in South Central Kentucky agencies from all over the viewing area were briefed Tuesday on the importance of seat belt use and the campaign. It starts May 23rd and goes to June 5th. Police tell us they don't like giving out tickets, but it's a proven fact that seat belts can save your life. Last year on Kentucky highways 61% of fatal accidents were due to lack of seat belt use.

"The outcome of other wrecks you can tell just by looking at those wrecks if they just had their seat belts on they'd still be with us, so we are out enforcing the seat belt law just in hopes that it will cause people to put that seat belt on and wear it," says Kentucky State Police Trooper B.J. Eaton.