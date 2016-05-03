Morgantown Man in Fair Condition After Crash Kills Two Others

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) A Morgantown man who was flown to a Nashville Hospital after a double-fatal crash last week is listed in fair condition. TriStar Skyline Medical Center officials confirm 56-year-old John McDaniel is no longer in serious condition after being ejected from a

car on William H. Natcher Parkway. The accident happened April 26th around 10:30 when a dump truck operated by 49-year-old Patrick Powell hit and ran over a car killing the driver 32-year-old Jonathan McDaniel and 52-year-old Cindy McDaniel around mile mark 12. Police say Powell was distracted when he hit the car and he has not been charged.