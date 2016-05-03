Investigation into Hiring Discrimination at the Bowling Green Police Department ends

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) After nearly a year long investigation the Bowling Green Police Department was found not guilty of discrimination in their hiring process. On April 5th the city attorney received a letter from the Department of Justice and it simply states the investigation into the employment

practices of BGPD is closed. Back on June 2, 2015 the city of Bowling Green received a letter notifying them of an investigation that was looking into a pattern or practice of discrimination against African Americans in the hiring process to become a Bowling Green City Police Officer. Bowling Green City Mayor Bruce Wilkerson tells us the written test to apply to be an officer has been roughly the same for over 40 years. This test is no longer used in the hiring process because it was not determined whether it is beneficial or not. The city also enacted a Workforce Recruitment and Community Outreach Committee to look into all city related hiring policies and procedures. They say they are happy the investigation is closed, but they consider this a valuable learning experience.

"What we will do now is to take what we've learned both from the committee, the Department of Justice and from our own experience in this process with police and we will look at in our other departments as well," says Bruce Wilkerson, Mayor of Bowling Green.



The workforce recruitment and community outreach committee that was formed in lieu of the investigation will still stay in place to help

overlook all city related hiring policies and procedures.